Jean-Jacques Savin, French adventurer dies on solo attempt to cross the Atlantic

On a solo effort to row across the Atlantic Ocean, a 75-year-old French adventurer, Jean-Jacques Savin, died.

Jean-Jacques Savin’s death was reported by his friends on a Facebook page dedicated to his journey.

They said his body was discovered inside the cabin of his boat, “Audacious,” which was discovered upturned off the Azores Islands, a mid-Atlantic Portuguese archipelago, on Saturday.

On January 1, the former soldier set out from the southern edge of Portugal on a journey westward that he expected to take three months.

Savin has previously sailed across the Atlantic alone in a big barrel-shaped capsule in 2019. The journey from Spain’s Canary Islands to the Caribbean took 127 days, propelled only by winds and currents.

On Thursday night, Savin triggered two distress beacons.

“Unfortunately, the ocean this time proved stronger than our friend, he who so loved navigating and the sea,” the Facebook post added.