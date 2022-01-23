Know how to change name in PAN card online

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. It is needed for most financial transactions and while filling income tax returns.

Sometimes people may want to change the name given in the PAN Card. The reasons for doing so are many like, there are spelling errors, Aadhaar card mismatches, and name changes after marriage. The Income Tax Department has simplified the procedure of changing the name on your PAN card.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to changing your name on your PAN card online:

Go to UTIITSL’s (UTI Infrastructure Technology And Services Limited) official website, select PAN Card Services, and then Change/Correction in PAN Card. Then, select Apply for Change/Correction in PAN Card Details from the drop-down menu. You’ll be taken to the Application for Change/Correction in PAN Data page.

After that, you must pick between two options: Physical (Forward Application with Physical Documents) and Digital (Forward Application with Digital Documents) (Paperless). Choose the later option, i.e. digital (Paperless).

Now select the Aadhaar-based e-KYC option from the drop-down menu (Details of the resident are fetched from the UIDAI Server based on the Aadhaar Number). It then selects the option – Sign Using Aadhaar-based eSign – automatically (Signing of the Application is done using Aadhaar based eSign).

You must now enter your PAN and choose whether you want a physical PAN card as well as an updated PAN card (both physical and e-PAN) or just an e-PAN. Then press the Submit button.

Fill out the application form with all of your essential information and make the required payment.

Next, Aadhaar authentication will take place on a real-time basis from the UIDAI server, after which the application will be processed further. For eKYC services, OTP will be sent to your UIDAI registered mobile number. After providing the OTP and consent in the requisite box, your address from the UIDAI database will be populated in the PAN form.

Next, you need to verify the application data as well as provide other details and submit. You now will receive another OTP for eSign and on entering the OTP the application will be signed through Aadhaar based e-signature. The application will be saved and processed further by UTIITSL for PAN card name change using Aadhaar.