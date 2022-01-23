Pope Francis declares day of prayer for Ukraine’s peace

On Sunday, Pope Francis expressed his concern over “growing tensions” in Ukraine, which he said are endangering peace, and called for political dialogue that prioritise “human brotherhood rather than partisan interests.”

“I am concerned about the escalating tensions in Ukraine, which threaten to deal a new blow to the country’s peace and call into doubt Europe’s security, with even wider ramifications,” Francis stated.

On Wednesday, Francis called for a day of peace prayer to focus political discussions on “human brotherhood rather than partisan objectives,” adding that “those who pursue their own ambitions at the expense of others disdain their own human vocation because we have all been formed as brothers.”