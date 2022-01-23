Ramadan 2022: Possible dates, fasting hours revealed

Dubai: A UAE based astronomer has released the possible dates of Ramadan 2022. Ibrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences said that this year Ramadan is expected to last 30 days till May 1. This means that May 2 is likely to be the first day of the Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr.

He also revealed the fasting hours during the holy month. The fasting hours would be 13 hours and 40 minutes at the start of the month. By the time the month ends, the hours would have increased to 14 hours and 20 minutes.

Ramadan is the holiest in the 12-month Islamic Hijri calendar. Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after. It is celebrated with an act of charity called Zakat Al Fitr, a special prayer in the morning, a feast and sweets.