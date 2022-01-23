DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Syed Modi International Badminton: PV Sindhu wins women’s singles title

Jan 23, 2022, 07:57 pm IST

Lucknow: Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu won the women’s singles title at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament on Sunday. Sindhu defeated compatriot  Malvika Bansod by ’21-13, 21-16′, in just 35 minutes in the finals. This is  former world champion Sindhu’s second Syed Modi title. She won the title earlier in 2017.

Seventh seeded Indians Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto clinched the mixed doubles title. THe Indian pair defeated   compatriots T Hema Nagendra Babu and Srivedya Gurazadaby ‘ 21-16, 21-12’.

Also Read:  Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for Covid 

Meanwhile, the  men’s singles final between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout was declared a ‘No Match’ after one of the finalists tested positive for Covid-19.

Tags
shortlink
Jan 23, 2022, 07:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button