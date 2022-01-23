Syed Modi International Badminton: PV Sindhu wins women’s singles title

Lucknow: Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu won the women’s singles title at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament on Sunday. Sindhu defeated compatriot Malvika Bansod by ’21-13, 21-16′, in just 35 minutes in the finals. This is former world champion Sindhu’s second Syed Modi title. She won the title earlier in 2017.

Seventh seeded Indians Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto clinched the mixed doubles title. THe Indian pair defeated compatriots T Hema Nagendra Babu and Srivedya Gurazadaby ‘ 21-16, 21-12’.

Also Read: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for Covid

Meanwhile, the men’s singles final between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout was declared a ‘No Match’ after one of the finalists tested positive for Covid-19.