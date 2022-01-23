Yamaha 2022 FZS-25 launched in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Yamaha Motors launched its 2022 FZS-25 and FZ-25 in India. FZ-25 will be available in Racing Blue and Metallic Black colours and FZS-25 will be available in Matte Copper and Matte Black colours. FZS-25 is priced at Rs 1,43,300 and FZ-25 is priced at Rs 1,38,800 (both prices ex-showroom).

Both the bikes are powered by a 249cc, air-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder engine. The engine produces 20.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 20.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. It is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. There are disc brakes (282mm at the front and 220mm at the rear) on both ends aided by dual-channel ABS.The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Other features include all-LED illumination, a side stand with an engine shut off switch and a negative LCD instrument cluster, long visor, brush guards on the handle grips, and brush guards on the handle grips.