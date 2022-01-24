Amazon ‘boycott’ calls on Twitter over products depicting Indian flag, tricolor

Amazon is facing ire today from Indian Twitter users with the hashtag #Amazon_Insults_National_Flag trending in India. Amazon sells products emblazoned with the Indian tricolor most frequently under the hashtag. People complained that products such as chocolate wrappers, face masks, ceramic mugs, keychains, and kids clothing had images of the Indian flag, which they claimed violated the Flag Code Of India, 2002.

As per the code, ‘The Flag shall not be used as a portion of a costume or uniform of any description. It shall not be embroidered or printed upon cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins or boxes’. There is, however, a lingering question about whether the use of the three primary colours of the Indian flag or its variations is similarly forbidden.

Several users took to social media to express their anger at Amazon, which was involved in a similar controversy in 2017. While some users criticized Amazon for using ‘cheap methods’ to promote sales, others pointed out that the company is doing its best to please Indian consumers by showing patriotism. Ecommerce giant Amazon conducted a Republic Day sale last week ahead of the 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022.

Despite not being able to confirm the veracity of all the products being advertised by Twitter users, a cursory search on Amazon India did reveal some products such as face masks, clothing – primarily belonging to the Indian sportswear brand Triumph – and other knick-knacks.

The company’s founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos announced that the company would conduct a global audit, where such products would be removed. According to Amazon, Indian laws governing the use of the national tricolor and other emblems are integrated into the global compliance process for sellers and products. In the past couple of years, Amazon has faced many public protests over alleged malpractices and alleged violations of India’s foreign direct investment regulations pertaining to ecommerce. These allegations have been investigated by both the Competition Commission of India and the Enforcement Directorate.

Controversies surrounding Amazon’s Future Saga

Amazon is currently embroiled in controversy over its role in the Reliance-Future Retail deal (FRL), which the US giant has opposed in courts and international arbitration centers since October 2020. The Amazon Group has placed a condition on the Future Group to refrain from transacting with certain entities, one of which is Reliance Retail, based on its 2019 investment in Future Coupons.

However, earlier this year, the CCI suspended the 2019 deal on the grounds that Amazon had failed to provide the actual scope and purpose of the agreement. Amazon appealed the suspension decision to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on January 15, 2022.