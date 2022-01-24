BMW launches X3 in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: German luxury carmakers, BMW launched its BMW X3 in India. The new BMW X3 is available in locally produced two petrol variants at BMW dealerships. The diesel variant will be launched later.

The BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX Plus is priced at Rs 59,90,000, and BMW X3 xDrive30i M Sport will cost 65,90,000/-. The new car is available in the following metallic colours: Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Brooklyn Grey, Sophisto Grey, Black Sapphire, and Carbon Black.

It is powered by by a 2.0- litre 4-cylinder petrol engine which generates a power of 252 hp and 350 Nm of torque. The engine is offered with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The new SUV has acceleration from 0-100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds.

The BMW X3 gets Panoramic glass roof, Welcome Light Carpet, new electroplated trim elements on the air vents, ambient lighting with six dimmable designs, 3-zone automatic climate control with extended options and a boot capacity of 550 litres which can be expanded further to 1600 litres by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest.

Safety features includes six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.