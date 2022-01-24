CF Moto unveils 250cc Neo-Retro motorcycle: Know the features

Mumbai: Chinese automobile company, CF Moto has unveiled its 250 CL-X. The new motorcycle will be launched first in the Chinese market.

The new bike is powered by a single-cylinder, 249cc liquid-cooled engine. The engine provides 28hp and 22Nm of power and torque. The suspension is handled by an upside-down fork and mono-shock and braking is handled by both front and rear disc brakes. Other features include LED lighting, fully-digital instrumentation, and ABS.