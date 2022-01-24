Expat arrested for illegal entry, smuggling drugs

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has arrested an expat for entering the Sultanate of Oman illegally. ROP also recovered more than 12 kilograms of morphine and over 10 kilograms of crystal from his possession.

In another incident, North Al Sharqiyah Governorate Police Command arrested a driver of a vehicle in an abnormal condition as a result of drug abuse. Various types of psychotropic substances were seized from his possession.