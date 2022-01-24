DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Expat arrested for illegal entry, smuggling drugs

Jan 24, 2022, 10:58 pm IST

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has arrested an expat  for entering the Sultanate of Oman illegally. ROP also recovered  more than 12 kilograms of morphine and over 10 kilograms of crystal from his possession.

Also Read: Royal Navy seizes drugs worth $ 20 million in Gulf of Oman 

In another incident, North Al Sharqiyah Governorate Police Command arrested a driver of a vehicle in an abnormal condition as a result of drug abuse. Various types of psychotropic substances were seized from his possession.

 

Tags
shortlink
Jan 24, 2022, 10:58 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button