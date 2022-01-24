India Meteorological Department predicts severe cold wave in these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted severe cold wave condition in several states in central and northwest India over the next five days. Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan and Maharashtra will witness a drop in temperature.

The national weather agency also predicted dense to very dense fog in parts of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Tripura over the next two to three days.

According to the IMD, a ‘cold day’ is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal. A ‘severe’ cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal. In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal.

When visibility due to fog is reduced to the range of 0 to 50 metres is categorized as ‘very dense’ fog, between 51 and 200 metres, it is ‘dense’ fog, between 201 and 500 metres ‘moderate’, and it is categorized as ‘shallow’ if the visibility is between 501 and 1,000 metres.