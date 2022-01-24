Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s biopic ‘Major’ release postponed amid Covid surge

The multilingual feature starring Adivi Sesh- ‘Major’, based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, has been postponed from its scheduled February release amid surge in cases of COVID-19.

‘The release of #MajorTheFilm stands postponed owing to the pandemic. The new release date would be announced at the earliest possible time’, the makers posted on the official Twitter account of the film.

Backed by South superstar Mahesh Babu, ‘Major’ has been delayed a number of times owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is produced by Mahesh Babu and A+S Entertainments. It will see music by Sricharan Pakala. The film was shot in Telugu and Hindi, marking Adivi Sesh’s debut in Bollywood. It will also be dubbed in Malayalam as a mark of respect to the late Major who was Malayali.