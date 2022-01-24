Omicron’s surge threatens the wedding of New Zealand’s Prime Minister!

The prime minister of New Zealand has canceled her wedding because of the Omicron surge, reports say. Reporters were informed by Jacinda Ardern that Clarke Gayford’s wedding to the prime minister will not take place because New Zealand has been placed into COVID-19 restrictions at the highest level.

The 41-year-old said ‘such is life’ when asked how she feels about canceling her wedding. ‘I am no different to, dare I say it, thousands of other New Zealanders who have had much more devastating impacts felt by the pandemic, the most gutting of which is the inability to be with a loved one sometimes when they are gravely ill. That will far, far outstrip any sadness I experience.’ She added.

The New Zealand health ministry reports that 71 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours and 15,550 since the pandemic began. As a result of an outbreak of the Omicron variant, the entire country is set to be placed under the strictest COVID-19 restrictions. There is a limit of 100 vaccinated people permitted at events – but only 25 people if the event does not use vaccine passes – and mask-wearing in shops and on public transportation. In New Zealand, 93% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated, and 56% of those eligible have received booster shots, according to the ministry of health.