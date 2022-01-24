Shooting in German city of Heidelberg, several wounded, gunman dead

On Monday, a lone shooter opened fire at a lecture theatre in Heidelberg, Germany, injuring many persons, according to police.

In a brief statement, police stated that the culprit had died, but did not elaborate on how this occurred. They had previously requested that people avoid the Neuenheimer Feld region of Heidelberg, which is home to the city’s university, on Twitter.

Police did not say how many people were injured or how seriously they were hurt. The university’s press office refused to comment on the incident and forwarded any inquiries to the police department.

The weapon used in the shooting, according to police, was a long-barreled weapon.