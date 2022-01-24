Snowfall blankets Athens and Greek islands due to severe weather

In many parts of Greece, including the capital Athens and many Aegean islands, a severe weather front has arrived, bringing below-freezing temperatures and snowfall.

On Monday and Tuesday, authorities advised the public to limit their outside activities to the bare minimum, while many schools were closed. More than 46,000 school classes are being held online across the country, according to government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou.

The snow was falling heavily and quickly in central Athens, accumulating on the old Acropolis’ marble columns. On Monday morning, authorities sent out emergency notifications to cell phones in the greater Athens area, warning of significant snowfall in the coming hours and urging people to avoid unnecessary movement.

Snow chains were required for cars in areas of the capital’s northern outskirts, while trucks were prohibited from driving.

Because of the heavy snowfall, the health ministry said that COVID-19 immunisation clinics in the greater Athens region of Attica and on the nearby island of Evia would close at 3 p.m. on Monday and would stay closed on Tuesday. It was decided to reschedule appointments scheduled for Monday afternoon and Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Oikonomou predicted that things will remain “tough.” To address any potential concerns, civil protection agencies have established coordination centres with the cooperation of the fire department, police, military forces, and local authorities, he said.

Snow is abundant in the Greek Alps and northern regions, while it is less common in urban Athens and on the Aegean islands. Last year, a massive blizzard wreaked havoc on the Greek capital, knocking out power for days in certain areas and rendering all streets inaccessible without the use of snow chains. The weight of the snow caused thousands of trees to bend and fall.