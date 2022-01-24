Sony launches new wireless neckband speakers and wireless transmitter in India

Mumbai: Sony has launched SRS-NB10 and Sony SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speakers along with Sony WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter in India. The new products are launched to provide customers an enhanced work-from-home and cinema-at-home experience.

Sony SRS-NB10 allows users to take calls, and listen to music on-the-go. The Sony SRS-NS7 speakers come with Dolby Atmos to offer a personal cinema sound experience when paired with the WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter. The wireless transmitter also works with Sony WF-1000XM3, Sony WH-1000XM4, Sony WH-XB700, and Sony WI-1000XM2 headphones.

Sony SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speakers are priced at Rs 11,990 Sony SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speakers cost Rs 22,990 and Sony WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter is priced at Rs5,690. These products can be purchased via Sony Center, e-commerce portals such as Amazon, ShopAtSC, and major electronic stores.

Sony SRS-NB10 neckband speakers come with a microphone mute button, touch-sensitive volume rocker and play/ pause button. The speakers offer up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge. It can be charged via a USB Type-C port.