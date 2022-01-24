The reasons you should never sleep in ‘Woolen Clothes’!

The Winter season is a time when people wear layers of woollen clothing to stay warm. Warmth is obtained by wearing woollen clothes because they act as heat conductors, trapping the body’s heat. Several people prefer to sleep wearing only woollen socks or sweaters at night. However, wearing woollen clothes while sleeping could be extremely unhealthy as there are numerous health risks associated with this habit.

Anxiety or restlessness:

Blood vessels narrow during the winter season, and sleeping in woollen clothing can result in symptoms such as restlessness, nervousness, and low blood pressure. Cotton clothes are the best bedtime clothing.

Itching or rashes:

It is also possible to develop an allergic reaction and skin itch if you frequently wear woollen clothes at night. It is recommended that you apply body lotion to your entire body before going to bed in order to reduce the chance of allergies. People with dry skin, on the other hand, may experience problems like rashes, pimples, and acne.

Diabetes and heart problems:

If you suffer from a heart condition, you should avoid wearing woollen clothing at night. Compared to cotton fabrics, woollen clothes have thicker fibres that contain many small air pockets, which serve as insulators.

In the winter, when we wrap ourselves in a quilt or blanket and wear woollen clothing, the fibres of the clothing trap our body heat. Diabetes patients and heart patients are at risk from this heat. If it is extremely cold, it is best to layer cotton and silk clothes first, followed by a layer of woollen clothes. However, this should only be done during extreme winters.

(Note: The health tips in this article are based on general knowledge and common practices. Readers should consult a doctor before following them at home.)