Two expats injured in Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Two expats were injured in a ballistic missile attack by Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia. The Houthi rebels in Yemen targeted Ahad Al Masarihah in south-western Saudi Arabia. A number of workshops and civilian vehicles were damaged in the attack.

The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia claimed that it had intercepted and destroyed two explosives laden drones that were launched from Yemen’s Al Jouf governorate.

The coalition has been fighting the Houthi group in Yemen since 2015. It has intensified air strikes on Houthi military targets after the group carried out an attack on the United Arab Emirates on Monday and further missile and drones launches at Saudi cities. The Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi killed three workers and injured six people.