US judge orders seizure, cruise ship changes course

A U.S. judge granted an order to sieze a vessel as part of a dispute over $4 million in unpaid fuel which prompted the cruise ship that was set to dock in Miami to sail to the Bahamas instead.

Crystal Symphony is now docked in Bimini, Bahamas, according to cruise trackers.

“We all believe we’ve been kidnapped by opulent pirates!” Stephen Heard Fales, a passenger, posted on Facebook.

On Sunday, several people were transported by ferry to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. According to a statement from a Crystal Cruises spokesman, the ferry voyage was “uncomfortable owing to bad weather.” Guests were also taken to local airports, according to the firm, which declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The number of passengers on board was not known, with one news station claiming 300 and another 700. The ferry can accommodate up to 848 passengers, according to the company’s website.

On Saturday, the ship was supposed to dock in Miami. However, on Thursday, a federal judge issued an arrest order for the ship, which is a nautical practise in which a US Marshal boards a vessel and assumes command of it once it enters US waters.

Passengers and artists expressed their surprise at the legal matter on social media. The change in route was due to “non-technical operational concerns,” according to a letter posted on Facebook by Crystal Cruises Management.