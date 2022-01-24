Vicky & Sara Ali Khan wrap up Laxman Utekar’s untitled film in Indore

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have concluded filming in Indore, months after working on filmmaker Laxman Utekar’s unnamed project. Sharib Hashmi, who plays a crucial role in the film, shared two pictures from the wrap party on the set of the film on his Instagram account.

The whole cast and crew of the yet-to-be-titled film are in the picture, which was uploaded on Saturday. Sharing the pictures, Hashmi wrote, ‘Made beautiful memories on the sets of this beautiful (yet untitled) film with a dream team. Produced by the awesommme @maddockfilms @pvijan’.

He further praised Utekar, Sara and Vicky and added, ‘Director Saaab @laxman.utekar sirrr matlab aapne dil jeet liya ekdum ich @raghav_dop mere bhaii you’re a sweetheart @vickykaushal09 ab main aur bada wala fan ho gaya hoon yaarrr tumhara @saraalikhan95 aap staron jaisa behave .. kyun nahin karti yaarr. you’re such a sweetheart really’.

The set looks to be ready for filming a wedding scene, based on photos and videos shared on social media by numerous crew members. Vicky and Sara may also be spotted filming for a wedding scene in a leaked photo from the production set that has been circulating on Instagram.

According to Hashmi’s tweet, it is still unclear whether the crew has finished filming or merely ended Indore’s shoot schedule for the film.