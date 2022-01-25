Abu Dhabi allows vaccinated tourists to enter the country without booster dose

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have released updated information regarding the capital’s entrance requirements, stating that immunised tourists, unlike residents and citizens, do not need to present proof of a booster shot in order to enter Abu Dhabi.

The tourism-specific adjustment comes as questions abound about entrance limits in Abu Dhabi, which has taken a more stringent approach to coronavirus containment than its more liberal neighbour, Dubai.

Due to the epidemic, Abu Dhabi has built a hard border with Dubai, requiring all drivers to stop for vaccinations and COVID checks on what was once a broad, empty roadway before the virus struck.

Commuters have been inconvenienced by ever-changing restrictions, with drivers from Dubai who had not got booster shots being turned away from the capital last week. To be considered completely vaccinated and maintain a “green status” on the government’s health app, all citizens and residents requesting admission must now produce proof of a booster dose.

The new regulation does not apply to overseas visitors, according to an updated Abu Dhabi tourism website, who can enter the city-state after receiving both dosages. The news was first announced by state media on Monday.