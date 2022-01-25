Amaranth to Jaggery: Eat these foods to boost your hemoglobin levels

Haemoglobin is a red pigment that is responsible for giving blood its color. The modern world is plagued by haemoglobin deficiency, which causes anaemia. The following are some foods you can eat to increase haemoglobin in your blood:

Amaranth:

The seeds and leaves of the Amaranth plant are rich in calcium, iron, protein, and vitamins B, C, and A. The leaves can be added to laddoos, porridges, parathas, and you can also eat them as tikkis to snack on during the evening. To avoid iron deficiency, it should be consumed in the evening.

Spinach:

Spinach is also a vegetable high in iron and calcium. The winter months are the most popular time to eat spinach. You can either drink spinach as a soup or make smoothies out of it.

Jaggery:

When compared with sugar, jaggery has very few calories. In addition, it contains a lot of magnesium, iron, and potassium. Furthermore, jaggery aids digestion and provides relief from period cramps.

Broccoli:

The iron deficiency in the body is met by broccoli. In addition to this, it is very rich in Vitamin C, which protects the body from many diseases. Broccoli is healthy to eat in the winter, either sauteed or as an ingredient in a soup.

Citrus fruits:

You should include a lot of vitamin C-rich fruits in your diet during the winter. Vitamin C is important for iron absorption. They also strengthen your immune system and guard against viral infections.