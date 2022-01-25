Commodity Market: Gold price jumps to one-month high

Mumbai: Price of precious metals -gold and silver- edged higher in the commodity market today but the gains were muted amid flat global rates. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold futures were up 0.1% to one-month high of Rs 48,613 per 10 gram. Silver future rose 0.17% to Rs 64,069 per kg.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold is trading at Rs 36,600 per 8 gram, higher by 200. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4575, up by Rs 25.

In the international market, price of spot gold was little changed at $ 1,840.24 per ounce. US gold futures were also steady at $ 1,842.90. Holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose to their highest since late August 2021. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.8% to $ 23.77 an ounce, palladium shed 0.6% to $ 2,134.69 and platinum was down 0.7% to $ 1,019.48.