Dubai authority issues admission guidelines for enrolling children

Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has released new guidelines for enrolling children in nurseries in the emirate. As per the new order, a child must be aged between 45 days and six years to be admitted to an ‘early childhood centre’ in Dubai.

As per the new guidelines, all staff employed must have suitable attributes, qualifications, knowledge and experience for their role. They must also have expertise in baby and toddler care and development.

More than 200 nurseries and early childhood centres, including 15 new centres that opened in 2021, currently operating in Dubai.