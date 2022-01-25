FAKE or REAL? Here’s how this new rule helps distinguish between real and fake medicines!

The Indian government has made it mandatory for drug manufacturers to put QR codes on the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) they use in their medicines. With the new rule scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2023, it will be much easier to distinguish between genuine and counterfeit medicines.

Additionally, QR codes will help trace information about the product and manufacturing company, such as batch information, raw material origin, product tampering, and product destination. In June 2019, the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) approved the proposal because drugs made with APIs that are low-cost or counterfeit do not benefit patients.

There are reports that up to 20% of medicines made in India are counterfeit. According to a government report, 3% of drugs were deemed substandard. Measures have been taken since 2011 to improve the quality control system. Although, it took time to reach a consensus with pharma companies because of the differing guidelines from various departments.

QR codes were to be implemented across the country uniformly, according to the industry. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) prepared a draft in 2019 in response to the demand. In the manufacture of tablets, capsules, syrups, and intermediates, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients or APIs are used as the main raw materials. In the pharmaceutical industry, APIs are like processor chips in the mobile phone industry. In terms of pharma APIs, Indian firms heavily rely on China.