Gulf country reduces isolation period for Covid positive people

Doha: The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has reduced the mandatory period of isolation and sick leave for Covid-19 patients from 10 days to 7 days. Individuals who test positive for Covid-19 on a test done at medical facilities and whose Ehteraz changes to red status, will automatically be eligible for 7 days sick-leave. These individuals will be required to have a rapid antigen test at a medical facility authorized by the Ministry on day 7. If the result of this test is negative, the individual’s Ehteraz status will change to green and they will be able to leave isolation and return to work on day 8.

Also Read; At least 19 killed in clash, fire at club

If the day 7 rapid antigen test is positive, the individual must undergo a further 3 days of isolation and will be given additional 3 days of sick-leave and they are free to leave isolation on day 11 with no requirement for a further test.