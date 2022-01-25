Gunmen kill Pakistani police officer guarding polio workers

Pakistani police reported that gunmen shot and murdered a Pakistani police officer who was providing security for polio vaccination workers in the northwest of Pakistan on Tuesday.

According to local police officer Dikdar Khan, the perpetrators fled the scene and no one claimedthe attack in Kohat. He went on to say that the slain cop’s body had been taken to a hospital.

A day after Pakistan launched a statewide anti-polio campaign, authorities said no polio workers were injured in the incident.

Militants in Pakistan frequently attack polio teams and the police officers assigned to defend them, erroneously accusing them of a Western plot to sterilise youngsters. Previous attacks across the country have been claimed by militants.