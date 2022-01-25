Honda launches 2022 CBR650R in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Honda has today launched its all-new 2022 Honda CBR650R in India. The new middleweight sports bike has been brought to the Indian market via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route. Bookings for the bike are now open at Honda’s exclusive BigWing Topline showrooms.

The new bike is powered by a BS6 compliant 648.72cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, fuel-injected engine. The engine produces 85.8 hp of maximum power at 12,000 RPM and 57.5 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 RPM. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it also gets an assist/slipper clutch. The CBR650R gets USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear.

The bike is offered in two colours – s Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, and Grand Prix Red. It is priced at Rs 9,35,427 (ex-showroom Gurugram.).