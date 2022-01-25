Israeli health experts advise 4th vaccine dose for adults

On Tuesday, an expert panel recommended that the Israeli government begin administering a fourth vaccine dosage to all adults over the age of 18, citing evidence that shows it helps avoid COVID-19 infection and severe sickness.

According to the advisory committee, when compared to three doses, a fourth dose provides three to five times the degree of protection against serious disease and double the level of protection against infection. The recommendation must be approved by the director of the Ministry of Health.

As it fights to contain a surge of illnesses fuelled by the extremely contagious omicron strain, Israel is already administering a second booster to everyone over the age of 60 and those at high risk. Last summer, it began offering third doses to the broader public.

According to figures from Israel’s Ministry of Health, there are currently 580,000 active patients, with only 845 of them classified as seriously ill. A third dose was given to over half of the population, and a fourth dose was given to over 600,000 people. Since the outbreak began, Israel has reported 8,487 deaths.

Since the vaccines were certified by health officials in late 2020, Israel has been on the cutting edge of vaccination delivery. It has amassed a wealth of information that is shaping other countries’ pandemic responses.