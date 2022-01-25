Kerala PSC postpones examinations and interviews scheduled from Feb 1-19

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has postponed the examinations and interviews scheduled between February 1 and 19. The commission also decided to delay the document and service verification at a meeting that convened on Monday, citing the influx of Covid cases.

The exam for the post of Water Authority Operator, which had been put off once, will be held on February 4 itself. The examinations slated on January 27 and 28 will also be carried out as per the schedule.

The direct distribution of the departmental examination tests was also halted. Those who have their probation declaration and those due for promotion can submit their application by attaching the recommendation letter of the office chief. The certificate can be obtained by sending an e-mail to [email protected] or sending an application to the address- Joint Secretary, Departmental Examination Session, KPSC, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram district.