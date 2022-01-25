‘Let her prosper, let her soar’: Samantha on National Girl Child Day

On the occasion of the National Girl Child Day on Monday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a poignant message on her Instagram handle along with a beautiful picture of herself playing with a newborn.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, ‘Let her prosper, let her soar… Help her build her wings and break the constraints… A girl today is the woman this nation needs tomorrow! #NationalGirlChild Day’.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has already expressed her thoughts on the empowerment of women. Recently the actress cheered on Priyanka Chopra as she delivered an empowering message about women’s financial independence.

Priyanka Chopra had said, ‘My father told me when I was very young, my mom since I was 9-year-old, you will have financial independence before anything you do. Doesn’t matter whose daughter you are or who are you married to. It doesn’t matter. You’ll stand on your own feet. And there’s such a power to that. I put that in my head. I was ambitious since I was 12 years old. I decided every year what I wanted to be, and it changed every year’.

On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now on holiday in Switzerland. On Instagram, the actress has been showing off her trip to her admirers.