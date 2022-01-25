Porsche launches Cayenne Platinum Editions in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: German automobile manufacturer, Porsche has launched Cayenne Platinum Edition and Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe Platinum Edition in India.

The new special edition comes in two powertrains. There’s a 355hp, 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol V6 in the standard Cayenne, while the E-Hybrid combines the same engine with an electric motor and a 17.9kWh battery for a total of 455hp.

Also Read: Honda launches 2022 CBR650R in India: Know the features and price

It also features front air intakes, 21-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System, eight-way electrically adjustable leather sports seats, a premium Bose surround-sound system, ambient lighting, a panoramic roof and privacy glass. The exterior paint can be selected in special metallic finishes of Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany, Moonlight Blue and Crayon.

The new Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition is priced between Rs 1.47 to Rs 1.88 Crore.