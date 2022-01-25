Redwood forest in California returns to native tribal group

On the Northern California coast, descendants of Native American tribes are regaining a piece of their legacy, including ancient redwoods that have stood since their forefathers trod the land.

The InterTribal Sinkyone Wilderness Council will receive more than 500 acres (202 hectares) on the Lost Coast, according to the Save the Redwoods League statement.

The territory designated as Tc’ih-Léh-Dû, or “Fish Run Place,” in the Sinkyone language, will be protected by a collection of ten tribes who have lived in the area for thousands of years.

The Sinkyone Council’s chairwoman, Priscilla Hunter, said that it was fitting that they would be stewards of the site where her people were forced to evacuate or removed before the forest was mainly destroyed for timber.

Hunter of the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians remarked, “It’s a true blessing.” “It’s like a mending for our forefathers and mothers.” I’m sure our forefathers and mothers are content. This was entrusted to us to safeguard.”

The transfer is part of the expanding Land Back movement, which aims to return Indigenous homelands to their forefathers millennia who were the natives of the land before the European invaders arrived.