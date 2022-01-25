‘Right to Fly’: Go First Airlines offer flight tickets at Rs 926

Mumbai: India based private air carrier, Go First Airlines announced Republic Day Offer for passengers. The air carrier is offering flight tickets at Rs 926 under the offer named ‘Right to Fly’ on its domestic flights.

For availing the offer passengers must book a ticket between January 22 and 26 through company website. Passengers can travel with these tickets from February 11, 2022 to March 31, 2022. Group booking cannot be made under this offer. Passengers will be allowed to carry up to 15 kg of luggage while travelling with this ticket.

Passengers can reschedule these tickets without any additional fees up to three days before the journey.