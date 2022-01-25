Saudi Airlines announces new flight service

Riyadh: National carrier of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Airlines (Saudia) announced direct commercial passenger flights connecting historic oasis of AlUla to Paris in France. The flight service will begin from January 27. Regular flights will depart from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport every Sunday from January 30 until March 27. Saudia will deploy its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft for the service.

AlUla in Saudi Arabia is a UNESCO heritage site. The winter events season at AlUla features four major festivals on offer until the end of March: Winter at Tantora, AlUla Arts, AlUla Skies and AlUla Wellness.