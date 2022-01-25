State government bans entry of non-vaccinated people at public places

Guwahati: The Assam government banned the entry of non-vaccinated people to public places. Non-vaccinated people will only be allowed to visit hospitals. The entry ban will come into effect from 6 am of January 25 and will remain in force until further order. The new restrictions were imposed to contain the spared of Covid-19 in the state.

As per the new guidelines issued, all citizens must carry proof of vaccination while going to public places. Owners of public/private establishments shall be responsible for ensuring that only those entrants who are fully vaccinated are allowed inside, the guideline said.

All government employees, including contractual workers, should be vaccinated with both doses of vaccines to attend office. Employees who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to attend office and they will have to avail leave, if available or extraordinary leave for which they will not be paid salary, the order said.

In marriages and other functions, only 200 people or 50% of capacity of a venue, whichever is less, will be allowed. Not more than 20 people are allowed in funerals. Cinema and theatre halls are allowed to operate at 50% of the seating capacity.