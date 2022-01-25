TPR dips to 10% in Delhi; Kejriwal announces to remove curbs soon

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that the positivity rate of COVID-19 in the national capital has reduced by 20% in the last 10 days. The Chief Minister further announced that the restrictions will soon be lifted in the Delhi-NCR regions.

‘COVID positivity rate has reduced by 20% in the span of last 10 days. Today it’s about 10%, opposed to 30% positivity rate on January 15. All of this is because of the consistent pace of vaccination’, Kejriwal said, while addressing a program in Delhi.

Lauding the efforts of healthcare workers, Kejriwal said that 100% population of Delhi have received first dose of COVID vaccine and 82% have received the second jab. ‘When COVID-19 increases, we have to impose some restrictions on economic activities. But we do not want to create a hurdle in your lives but protect you and your health. Soon we will try to do away with (COVID) restrictions and bring your life back to normal…will make all efforts in that direction’, the Delhi CM said. Kejriwal further said that India is currently going through third wave of COVID-19, but Delhi is going through fifth wave of the pandemic.

Delhi continued to report a decline in daily COVID-19 infections on Monday, with 5,760 new cases and a daily positivity rate of 11.79%. With this, the COVID-19 tally in Delhi has mounted to 17,97,471, including 45,140 active cases. Among these active cases, 36,838 are currently in home isolation.