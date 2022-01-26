All-women biker team of BSF presents thrilling spectacle at R-Day parade | Watch video here

New Delhi: The all-women Seema Bhawani Motorcycle team of the Border Security Force (BSF) put up a thrilling spectacular display of salutation to the President, during the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi.

During the display, the team did a Border Women Salute under Command of Inspector Himanshu Sirohi. Under Command of Sub Inspector Sonia Banwari, Single Kneeling was performed, while Chair Riding was performed under command of constable Anima Kumar. Fish Riding was performed under the command of constable Pushpa with another rider. Under the command of constable Rajwinder Kaur with another rider, the double back riding was performed, while the opposite direction side riding double was performed under the command of constable Anupam Kumari with one other rider.

Further, the group performed the ladder formation under the command of constable Sangeeta Kumari, and the five women balance was performed under the command of constable Sumita Sikdar with four other riders. The group then showcased the crown position under the command of constable Anita Rana with six other riders and the bullfighting formation under the command of constable Tulsi Rana and constable Sushma with two other riders. Abhinandan, Exercise Bar, Gulistan, Aerobic, and the Pyramid formations were also showcased.

The 110 membered team includes a Malayali biker- Kollam native P Jayanthi. Jayanthi has been serving as a BSF constable since over 4 years, and was also a member of BSF’s racing day Parade team.

Republic Day Parade 2022 showcased India’s military might and cultural diversity and many unique initiatives have been included to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Special arrangements have been made keeping in view the current COVID-19 situation. The number of seats for spectators has been significantly reduced and people are being encouraged to register online to witness the live celebrations.