Gulf country introduces new passenger fees at airports

Doha: Qatar Civil Aviation Authority has announced revised passenger fees at airports in the country. The revised fees will be applied to all tickets issued on or after February 1, 2022 and will be implemented from April 1.

The fees include the following four additions:

60 QAR per passenger: Airport development fees for all departing passengers, including those transiting for up to 24 hours.

Also Read: Gulf country set maximum fees for domestic workers’ recruitment

60 QAR per passenger: Passenger facilities fee for all departing passengers, including those transiting for up to 24 hours.

10 QAR per passenger: Passenger safety and security fees for all departing passengers, including those transiting for up to 24 hours.

Children under the age of 2, transiting passengers on the same plane, flight crew on duty and forced flight redirection due to ‘valid reasons are exempted from the fees.

10 QAR per metric ton: All incoming and in-transit cargo shipments, including postage.