Gulf country set maximum fees for domestic workers’ recruitment

Doha: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) and the Ministry of Labour (MOL) in Qatar have announced the maximum fees for the recruitment of domestic workers. The new revised fees were announced to combat the unjustified rise in the costs of recruiting domestic workers and to control the domestic labour market.

The fees for recruiting domestic workers from India is 14,000 Qatari Riyal (Rs 2,84,200). The fees for recruiting domestic workers from Sri Lanka is QR 16,000 and Indonesia is 17,000.

The price cap on the recruitment of domestic workers from other countries:

Philippines: QR 15,000

Bangladesh: QR 14,000

India: QR 14,000

Kenya: QR 9,000

Ethiopia: QR 9,000