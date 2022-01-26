Gulf country set maximum fees for domestic workers’ recruitment

Doha: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) and the Ministry of Labour (MOL) in Qatar have announced the maximum fees for the recruitment of domestic workers. The new revised fees were announced to combat the unjustified rise in the costs of recruiting domestic workers and to control the domestic labour market.
The fees for recruiting domestic workers from India is 14,000 Qatari Riyal (Rs 2,84,200). The fees for recruiting domestic workers from Sri Lanka is QR 16,000 and Indonesia is 17,000.
Also Read: Jio becomes India’s largest wired broadband provider
The price cap on the recruitment of domestic workers from other countries:
Philippines: QR 15,000
Bangladesh: QR 14,000
India: QR 14,000
Kenya: QR 9,000
Ethiopia: QR 9,000
The #MOCIQATAR in cooperation with the Ministry of Labour, announced the decision of the Committee Tasked with Determining Maximum Prices and Profit Ratios No. (1) of 2022 to set a price cap on domestic worker recruitment. pic.twitter.com/EVpOVXlUdj
— ????? ??????? ???????? (@MOCIQatar) January 24, 2022
Post Your Comments