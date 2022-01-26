India honours! Tech Talents bestowed with Padma Bhushan.

New Delhi, India: The Indian government on Tuesday bestowed the Padma Bhushan on Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella and Alphabet and Google’s Sundar Pichai, among the 17 honorees, in recognition of their top India-origin tech ability, which has essentially taken over Silicon Valley in the United States. After the Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan, the Padma Bhushan is the country’s third-highest civilian honour.

Pichai Sundararajan, better known as Sundar Pichai, was born on June 10, 1972, in Madras (now Chennai) and graduated from IIT Kharagpur with a degree in metallurgical engineering. In 2016 and 2020, he was named to Time’s annual list of the 100 most influential people.

Satya Narayana Nadella, on the other hand, was born in Hyderabad on August 17, 1967. He became the Executive Chairman and CEO of Microsoft in 2014, succeeding Steve Ballmer as CEO in 2014 and John W. Thompson as Chairman in 2021.