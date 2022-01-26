India Meteorological Department predicts cold weather in these states for next 3-4 days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe cold weather in several states in the country. As per IMD, northwest and central India, including Madhya Pradesh, will continue to face cold weather during the next three to four days.

Isolated pockets in Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and West Madhya Pradesh may witness cold day to severe cold day conditions. Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Gujarat may witness cold day conditions.

Regions like Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha are likely to experience isolated rainfall in the next 24 hours. Isolated light rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next five days.