‘Vicky Jain changed my world‘: Ankita Lokhande on marriage

Ankita Lokhande has plenty of reasons to be cheerful these days, both personally and professionally. While preparing for the second season of the much-discussed Pavitra Rishta, Ankita recently married her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain and is thoroughly loving her married life.

However, when asked how her life has altered after her marriage, the actress stated that nothing has changed for her. In fact, Ankita can’t stop praising Vicky for being such a wonderful companion.

Speaking to a leading daily about the same, Ankita shared, ‘Nothing has changed for me after marriage till now. Vicky and me – we have been friends for a very long time. We are very chilled out that way. He is the one who has supported me throughout. I am blessed to have him as a partner. I am an easy person when it comes to work and he is the one who pushes me towards work’.

When asked why she decided to be married, Ankita had an amusing response, saying that she got married just to spend money and party. ‘I got married so I could party. You know we partied for three days? We just wanted to spend that money. I do not think there is a change. What change do people expect? I do not know, nothing has changed for me. It also depends on how you look at it. Some people take it very seriously. It is not a responsibility to fulfil, it is just about happiness. We are happy and that is all that matters’, she said.

Ankita and Vicky got married in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai on December 14, 2021.