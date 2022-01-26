Video of driver making a U-turn on a narrow road resurfaces; goes viral

A video of a driver making an impossible U-turn on a small mountain road is going rounds on the internet. The video shows a blue car gently turning around by steering it to the edge of the road with extreme caution.

As the driver carefully executes a U-turn near what looks to be a cliff edge, one of the car’s wheels appears to be in the air at one point. But the driver successfully completes the U-turn and drives away.

The video, which was first shared on YouTube in December last year, has since been widely shared on Twitter and Instagram. The video has gotten a lot of attention, with over 1.5 million views on Twitter alone. The driver’s reversing abilities wowed the netizens.

One user said, ‘The perfect 80 point turn!’ Another added, ‘Me trying to turn my life around’. A third user asked, ‘Is this for real?’ Yet another commented, ‘Inko koi bravery award de hi do already’.

The driver is clearly not an amateur, but a pro who understands how to do U-turns on extremely tiny roadways.

However, it is easy to overlook the fact that the video was purposefully filmed to make it appear as if the car was perched on the edge of a cliff. The original video was uploaded to YouTube by the ‘DrivingSkill’ channel. Later, the channel posted another video showing the identical U-turn, but this time from a different perspective. There was another road beneath that was completely hidden by the camera angle.