Xiaomi launches ‘11T Pro 5G’ smartphone in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone and smart TV brand Xiaomi has launched the ‘11T Pro 5G’ smartphone in the Indian market. The new 5G smartphone will be available in eCommerce portals like- the official Mi website, Amazon India, Mi Homes and across multiple retail stores. The 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 39,999, 8GB+256GB variant cost Rs 41,999 and 12GB+256GB is priced at Rs 43,999.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G runs on Snapdragon 888 5G processor and has a 6.67-inch AMOLED flat display with 2400 × 1080 FHD+ resolution. It is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Also Read: AOC launches G2 gaming monitors in India: Know the specifications and price

The new smartphone is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage> It is supported by a 5000mAh battery. The battery supports 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology which enables the smartphone to get completely charged in 17 minutes.

It also features Dolby Vision + Atmos and sound by Harman Kardon. The phone comes with triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel Tele-Macro camera. At the front, the handset has a 16-megapixel camera.