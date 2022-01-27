Biden claims Obamacare helps 14.5 million people to access health insurance

The US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his administration’s assistance helped 14.5 million Americans to obtain private health insurance for this year under the Obama-era health reform.

“Health care should be a right for all Americans, not a privilege,” Biden said in a statement. “We are making that right a reality for an unprecedented number of people by lowering costs and boosting access for families across the country.”

However, if Senate Democrats remain divided over Biden’s social agenda package, progress may be transitory. Biden’s previous coronavirus treatment package included hefty subsidy increases that benefited both new and returning consumers by cutting premiums and out-of-pocket expenses. The increased financial help is only temporary.

New figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Biden, show that his administration’s efforts to increase enrollment in the Affordable Care Act, or ACA, have had an impact. According to the data, one in every seven uninsured Americans gained coverage between the end of 2020 and September 2021, with lower-income Americans acquiring coverage at the fastest pace. That time range overlaps with a special sign-up period held by the Biden administration for much of last year and does not include the usual 2022 sign-up season.

The Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare,” provides health insurance to people who do not have job-based coverage through a combination of subsidised private plans and expanded Medicaid, which is available in the majority of states.

The figures released on Thursday are for the private insurance side of the programme, which is available in all states through HealthCare.gov or state-run health insurance markets. The total number of individuals covered by the Obama law is believed to be over 30 million.

“This did not happen by chance,” Biden stated. According to him, his COVID-19 relief bill “did more to decrease prices and expand access to health care than any other move since the adoption of the Affordable Care Act.” Aside from better subsidies, the Biden administration prioritised outreach by expanding the number of enrollment counsellors and increasing advertising.