Chinese army hands over missing teen from Arunachal, tweets minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: The 17-year-old boy who had gone missing near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh has been handed over to the Indian army on Thursday, Union Minister and the Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal West, Kiren Rijju confirmed.

‘The Chinese PLA has handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to Indian Army. Due procedures are being followed including the medical examination’, the minister tweeted.

The boy, who is said to be part of a local hunting group frequenting remote areas along the LAC, was reportedly captured by the Chinese army near the Tsangpo River’s entry into India. The Indian Army had sought assistance from China’s People Liberation Army (PLA) after the boy went missing on January 19th. Following this, on Jan 23, the Chinese Army had communicated that they have found a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh and the due procedure is being followed.

Yesterday, it was confirmed by minister Kiren Rijiju that talks were held between the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army which responded positively, indicating handing over of the missing youth from Arunachal Pradesh.