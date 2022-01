Dubai based airline offer holiday packages starting from Dh1,199

Dubai: Dubai based budget air carrier Flydubai has announced Valentine’s Day offer. The airline has announced discounted flight tickets to select destinations starting from Dh1,199 per person. These packages are available for booking by February 5 and for travel between February 12 and 16.

Flydubai offers Yerevan, Armenia, a package starting from Dh1,199 per person for three nights, including return flights, three-star hotel stays and breakfast. All prices are based on two adults sharing a room. Baku, Azerbaijan, package starts from Dh1,499 per person for three nights including return flights, three-star hotel stays and breakfast.

Package for Colombo, Sri Lanka, begins from Dh1,649 per person for three nights including return flights and four-star hotel stays. Package for Tbilisi, Georgia costs Dh1,699 per person for three nights including return flights and three-star hotel stays. Maldives package starts from Dh5,299 per person for three nights including return flights and five-star hotel stays, breakfast and transfers.