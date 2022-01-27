Emirates Airlines announces resumption of flights to five countries

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines has announced that it will resume commercial passenger flight service to five African countries from January 29. The air carrier will resume services to destinations such as Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Dar El Salaam, Tanzania; Nairobi, Kenya; Harare, Zimbabwe; Emirates’ three South African gateways Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

Flights between Dubai and South Africa will operate as a daily flight to and from Johannesburg, effective January 29 and double daily services from February 1. Flights to and from Cape Town and Durban will operate daily from February 1. Emirates will operate 10 weekly flights to Nairobi from January 29.

Emirates flights to Addis Ababa will operate daily from January 30.It will operate to Dar Es Salaam with five flights a week from January 30. It will operate to Harare with six weekly flights linked to its Lusaka service from January 30.

All passengers must submit a 48-hour PCR test. Passengers must present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at an approved facility, and validity must be calculated from the time the sample was collected. Upon arrival in Dubai, passengers will undergo an additional Covid-19 PCR test and remain in self quarantine until the results of the test are received.