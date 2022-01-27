Gulf country extends expat work contract registration deadline

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour in Oman has extended the deadline for work contract registration for expat workers. The registration period for work contracts of expatriates has been extended until August 31, 2022.

The Ministry said in a statement that it was decided to grant an additional period to business owners and institutions to complete the registration of labour contracts for the expat workforce. Earlier the ministry has announced that the work visas of expats living in the country, who are aged above 60 will be renewed.